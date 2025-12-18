Nidhhi Agerwal Gets Manhandled At The Raja Saab Event In Hyderabad, Internet Calls It 'Shameful'

The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, has been in the news since the announcement. Ahead of the release, on Wednesday, the makers hosted a song launch event in Hyderabad to keep the audience hooked. At the event, the song Sahana Sahana from the movie was launched by director Maruthi, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar at Lulu Mall. However, the event turned chaotic when Nidhhi Agerwal tried to leave. He was manhandled by the crowd at the venue, and the video of the same is going viral on the internet.

Niddhi Agerwal gets mobbed at The Raja Saab event

The song launch event drew a large crowd of fans. However, towards the end, it turned chaotic and unpleasant when the people outside the venue mobbed the actress. In the viral video, Nidhhi can be seen exiting the mall when the huge crowd surrounds her. She can be seen struggling to make her way to the car despite being escorted by her security. With great difficulty, she sits in her car, looking shaken and uncomfortable after the incident. She can be seen screaming "Oh my god" after sitting in the car.

Soon after the video went viral, the netizens lashed out at the people attending the event. They expressed their anger in the comment section, calling out their behaviour. A user wrote, "Seriously, this place is crawling with animals." Another wrote, “Terrifying moments as #NidhhiAgerwal is overwhelmed at #TheRajaSaab song launch. Crowd management is essential”. A third user wrote, “Disturbing footage of #NidhhiAgerwal being surrounded by fans at the #TheRajaSaab song launch. A bit of common sense from the crowd could have improved the situation." A user wrote, "Shame on you all." "What cheap people man ... What are you doing?," a user wrote. “Sick of fans, she is also human like us,” one comment read.

All about The Raja Saab

Helmed by Maruthi, the film met with several delays. The movie was earlier supposed to release in December 2025, but has now been scheduled to hit the theatres on January 9, 2026. Apart from Prabhas and Nidhhi, the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar.