Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 13: Ranveer Singh's Espionage Thriller Sets New Benchmark, Fiercely Marches Towards ₹500 Cr Mark

Dhurandhar has helped Bollywood in finishing an otherwise lukewarm year on a much-needed high note. Despite new releases, working weekdays, the Ranveer Singh starrer is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. Ever since its release on December 5, Dhurandhar has been attracting fans to housefull theatres. In a rare event in the last many years, shows are running almost full in almost all theatres, at all times, even on weekdays. Multiplexes have added late-night and early-morning shows to keep up with demand for Dhurandhar. Despite the absence of discounted prices and usual BOGO offers on tickets, cinegoers are flocking to the big screens to catch the espionage thriller owing to a postive word of mouth.



Sara Arjun makes her Bollywood debut in Dhurandhar | Image: X

Next stop for Dhurandhar: ₹500 Crore

In an unseen, unheard phenomenon for many years, Dhurandhar has been minting over ₹20 crores on all days since its release. The film has already shattered over 25 records at the box office. The Ranveer Singh headliner is fiercely heading towards the ₹500 crore club in just 13 days of release.

Ranveer Singh's performance in Dhurandhar is being massively praised | Image: X

As per Sacnilk, at the time of publishing, the movie had raked in ₹21.29 crore on the second Wednesday, taking its total to ₹ 433.04 Cr. The film has been running with an occupancy of nearly 32% despite being rated ‘A’ and releasing only in Hindi. Trade trackers and industry insiders believe that Dhurandhar can easily cross the ₹600 crore mark at the box office and might even inaugurate the ₹700 crore club in Bollywood. The movie has already become the highest-grosser for both Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar. The upcoming Christmas holidays are expected to give the movie's business another boost.



Advertisement

Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar | Image: X

A BTS shot from the sets of Dhurandhar | Image: X

The makers have confirmed that Dhurandhar Part 2 will hit the big screens on March 19. Most characters from the first movie are likely to return in the much-anticipated sequel. After its theatrical run, Dhurandhar will stream on Netflix.



Also Read: Aditya Dhar Replies To 26/11 Survivor's Review Of Dhurandhar: If It Leaves a Mark...