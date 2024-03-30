Advertisement

Nithiin is doing back-to-back films this year. Currently, he is busy gearing up for his film Thammudu with Venu Sriram of Vakeel Saab fame. The shooting of the movie is halfway through and on the occasion of Nithiin's birthday on March 30, the makers dropped the first look of Thammudu.

Thammudu first-look out

The makers of Nithiin's next film have released the first look of Thammudu. The poster shows the actor holding a spear while sitting atop a crowded bus. The bus is driven by a tribal woman, and the passengers appear to be distressed. The film is directed by Sriram Venu, who previously directed Vakeel Saab, a Telugu remake of Pink. Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations is backing this film. It is worth noting that Dil Raju produced all of the director's previous films. However, Thammudu will be Nithiin's first collaboration with the filmmaker.

Thammudu poster | Image: X

What more do we know about Thammudu?

Composer Ajaneesh Loknath will score Thammudu's music. Prawin Pudi will handle the editing, with Sameer Reddy operating the camera. The film's plot has not been revealed, and more information on the cast is expected to be revealed later. However, it has been reported that Kantara actress Sapthami Gowda will play the female lead in this film, with Varsha Bollama cast as Nithin's sister. There is currently no release date for Thammudu.

Nithiin was last seen in Extra Ordinary Man which came out last year. In addition to Thammudu, the actor has Robinhood, which is directed by filmmaker Venky Kudumula. Nithiin will play a robber or a con man in what is being marketed as an action comedy. The film's production is in progress. The upcoming film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and marks Nithiin's second collaboration with Venky following Bheeshma.