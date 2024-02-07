Updated January 30th, 2024 at 10:20 IST
Nithiin To Collaborate With 90's Director Aditya Haasan For His Next
Aditya Haasan is famously known for directing the Telugu web series 90's - A Middle Class Biopic, which received highly positive reviews by the critics.
Nithiin, who was last seen in the 2023 film Extra Ordinary Man alongside Sreeleela is all set to collaborate with Aditya Haasan for his next. Haasan is famously known for directing the web show 90's - A Middle Class Biopic, which received highly positive reviews from critics. The above-mentioned information is reported by Aakashavaani, who in their report have confirmed the association of the actor-director duo for a new project, details of which will be soon announced officially.
What more do we know about Nithiin's new film?
Apart from director Aditya Haasan directing the film, it is reported that Sreshth Movies will produce the yet-to-be-titled project.
