Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 10:20 IST

Nithiin To Collaborate With 90's Director Aditya Haasan For His Next

Aditya Haasan is famously known for directing the Telugu web series 90's - A Middle Class Biopic, which received highly positive reviews by the critics.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nithiin
Nithiin | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Nithiin, who was last seen in the 2023 film Extra Ordinary Man alongside Sreeleela is all set to collaborate with Aditya Haasan for his next. Haasan is famously known for directing the web show 90's - A Middle Class Biopic, which received highly positive reviews from critics. The above-mentioned information is reported by Aakashavaani, who in their report have confirmed the association of the actor-director duo for a new project, details of which will be soon announced officially. 

What more do we know about Nithiin's new film?

Advertisement

Apart from director Aditya Haasan directing the film, it is reported that Sreshth Movies will produce the yet-to-be-titled project. 

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 10:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi Knows Only Kejriwal Can Challenge Him So...: Atishi on ED Raids

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. Canara Bank hits 52-week high on stock split announcement

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. Sidda Playing Politics: BJP Ahead of K'taka Congress' Delhi Protest

    Politics News21 minutes ago

  5. Delhi Court To Hear ED Complaint Against Kejriwal Skipping Summons Today

    India News23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement