Not Fauji, PrabhasHanu's Film Title Is...

Prabhas has several movies in the lineup, but among all is Hanu Raghavapudi's directorial, which is a period action drama. On the occasion of the actor's 46th birthday, which is tomorrow, October 23, the makers will unveil the title and poster of the movie. However, ahead of the launch, the title has seemingly leaked online. How? Read on to know more.

Prabhas's next film title is...

A costume designer, Sheetal Iqbal Sharma, took to his Instagram handle and shared a poster on his story, creating a buzz. However, what grabbed our attention was the title he gave his highlight, "Fauzi", hinting that the film will be titled the same.

There is speculation that this could be the title because earlier rumours suggested that the film would be called "Fauji." The only difference between the two titles is a single letter. Additionally, if we examine the poster closely, we notice that it emphasises the 'Z' in "Decrypts Z Tomorrow."



Even Netizens are backing the theory. A user asked, “So it's #Fauzi? not #Fauji?” while others are simply using "#Fauzi" in the post.

All about Prabhas and Hanu's upcoming movie

The film is set in 1940s colonial India, highlighting the most wanted war since 1932. Apart from Prabhas, the movie also stars Imanvi, Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada in pivotal roles. More details regarding the project have been kept under wraps.

