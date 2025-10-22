The Mistake Is On Their Side: Naga Vamsi Shifts War 2 Debacle Blame On YRF After Making Tall Claims About Jr NTR's Performance Pre-Release

The Independence Day release War 2 marked the Bollywood debut of the Telugu star Jr NTR. Headlined by Hrithik Roshan and directed by Ayan Mukerji, fans, industry insiders, and the producers pinned big hopes on the movie, which is a part of the YRF spyverse. However, the box office collections of the movie remained underwhelming and disappointed many.

Amid the film's failure, the Telugu producer Naga Vamsi, who also distributed the film's dubbed version. Days after the release of the movie and its subsequent failure, the producer has now seemingly shifted the blame for its debacle to YRF. Talking on Sithara Entertainments' YouTube channel, he said, “Mistakes do happen. Everyone makes mistakes at some point in time. Aditya Chopra garu is the biggest producer in Indian cinema. NTR Anna and I trusted YRF blindly, but it misfired.”

Clearly calling the film ‘a mistake’, the producer shared, “The mistake is on their side, but we faced the heat (laughs). We didn’t make the film. I’m happy that the trolling we faced wasn’t for a film made by us.”



War 2 is now streaming on Netflix | Image: X

His latest comment can be seen as a big U-turn on the tall claims he made before the release of War 2. Speaking at a pre-release event, the same producer assured the Telugu audience of the film's quality. He even boasted about Jr NTR's performance and claimed that the movie should be seen as Hrithik Roshan's entry in Tollywood rather than Jr NTR's debut in Bollywood. He further said, “We must show ten times the love we showed for Devara. The Telugu version must collect at least 1 rupee more than the Hindi version’s net collection. This is your responsibility. NTR has made us all proud many times. It’s our duty to make him proud with War 2."

