Dhurandhar 2: 'Bade Sahab' Reveals If Ranveer Singh Actually Uses 7 Vanity Vans On Set, Actor Says 'Agar Kisi Chiz Ki Zaroorat Hoti Hai Toh...' | Exclusive

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has stormed cinema halls amid sky high expectations. The much-awaited movie rolled out with premiere shows on March 18 in India and overseas but faced initial hurdles as prints did not reach cinema halls in many territories on time, thus delaying some shows. However, by late evening on Wednesday, the movie ran with packed theatres. The initial reviews of the Ranveer Singh starrer spy drama have been good, and now, it remains to be seen what box office records the sequel will crush during its run.

Ranveer has been the center of attention ever since Dhurandhar released in December last year. Many had ruled him out as his past few releases had not offered good returns at the box office, barring Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which was a hit. With Dhurandhar, luck has turned in his favour. Many are appreciating his acting skills and devotion to the gritty characters of Hamza and Jaskirat. However, even during this time, Ranveer is not untouched by controversy.

Dhurandhar franchise is directed by Aditya Dhar | Image: X

The end credits of Dhurandhar brought back the debate of entourage costs as it appeared that Ranveer was using multiple vanity vans on the set of the Aditya Dhar directorial. This is not the first time the Gunday actor has come face-to-face with allegations of putting burden on producers with "outrageous demands". It has been claimed in various unverified reports that Ranveer uses at least 7 vanity vans on a movie set. But is that actually true?

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End credits of Dhurandhar hinted Ranveer Singh uses multiple vanity vans on set | Image: X

Actor Danish Iqbal, who plays Bade Sahab aka Dawood Ibrahim in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, shared that his scenes in the movie with Ranveer, Arjun Rampal and other actors were shot across 6-7 days in Thailand. Asked if there is any truth to claims that Ranveer uses 7 or more vanity vans on set, Danish shared, "Arey nahi bhai. Aap bhi likh dijiye 10, kaun aa raha hai dekhne ke liye? Agar kisi chiz ki zaroorat hoti hai toh woh hoti hai. I have been shooting so many projects I have personally never seen so many vanity vans on a set or for a single person. There must have been some reason for it. It's hard to believe. Maybe someone must have seen something."

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Danish Iqbal plays Dawood Ibrahim in Dhurandhar The Revenge | Image: Sourced

About Ranveer, Danish further said, "When I saw Ranveer and Arjun (Rampal) on set, I was just looking at them. We had scenes together. They are so experienced, humble and polite. The atmosphere on set was very positive and it felt like we were hanging around for so many days. Ranveer especially with his joy and energy. He is such a bomb. After every good scene he used to come up to me and appreciate me. He is such a darling."