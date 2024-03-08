Advertisement

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, the makers of Odela 2, have unveiled the first look of Tamannaah Bhatia from the film. The actress, who is busy shooting for the movie in Varanasi, revealed that she is glad to share her first look on the special day. The film serves as the sequel to the 2022 movie Odela Railway Station.

First look poster of Tamannaah Bhatia from Odela 2

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tamannaah shared the poster, showcasing her in maroon and orange traditional clothes walking on the ghats of Kashi with a damru in one hand and a stick in the other. What catches the eye is the Shiva tilak on her forehead. The text on the poster read, "First time ever Tamannaah Bhatia as Shiva Shakthi”, hinting that she might play a devotee of Lord Shiva.

“#FirstlookOdela2 I am glad to be revealing the first look on this auspicious day of Maha Shivaratri. Har Har Mahadev! Happy Maha Shivaratri,” read the caption.

What do we know about Odela 2?

Helmed by Ashok Teja and created by Sampath Nandi, Odela 2 is centred around the village, its culture, heritage and traditions. It narrates the story of a saviour called Odela Mallanna Swamy who protects the village from evil forces. A few days ago, the film went on the floors in Varanasi with a muhuratam puja. Sampath shared the photos and videos on his Instagram handle and captioned it as "Odela 2 begins in the Devbhoomi Kaasi with the blessings of Mahadev Odela Mallanna. Love and bless us all, as always. Har Har Mahadev."

Hebah Patel, who played the lead in the original film, returns in a supporting role. The cast also includes Vasishta N. Simha, Yuva, and Naga Mahesh, in pivotal roles.