Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 20:13 IST

Tamannaah Bhatia's Role From Odela 2 Revealed - It Has A Shiv Shakti Connection

Tamannaah Bhatia has a strong slate of projects lined up for her year ahead at the cinemas. Among them, is the supernatural thriller, Odela 2.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia | Image:tamannaahspeaks/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia has a jam-packed 2024 ahead of her with four big banner films, currently in various stages of production. The latest to kickstart its journey to the silver screen is supernatural thriller Odela 2. Details about Tamannaah's role in the film, which happens to have just commenced filming in Varanasi, have been doing the rounds of the internet.

 

 

Tamannaah Bhatia's Odela 2 role to have a mythical background

A recent Gulte report appears to have shed light on the context of Tamannaah Bhatia's character in Odela 2. As per the report, the actress will be essaying the role of Naga Sadhu in the film - a Shiv Shakti character. It must be noted that this is the first time the actress will be essaying a role with a mythical background. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement


The cast and crew of Odela 2 just commenced filming for the project, also sharing the official first poster from the film. Odela 2 was launched in the city of Varanasi which is where the first schedule of filming is currently underway. The film is being directed by Ashok Teja and is being bankrolled by the banners, Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks. Separately, besides Odela 2, Tamannaah has in the works, Aranmanai 4, Vedaa and Stree 2.

What is Odela 2 about?


A sequel to 2022 action thriller, Odela Railway Station, Odela 2 will take the story of the fictional village forward. The film will portray the rich cultural heritage of the place, throwing the spotlight on Odela Mallanna Swamy, the protector of the village against evil forces. The first look of the film was released on March 1, mounting the film as a "supernatural thriller killer".

Besides Tamannaah, the film will also have Hebah Patel and Vasishta N Simha in key roles, among others. A release date for the film is yet to be announced.

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 20:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

an hour ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

3 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

a day ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

a day ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

a day ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

2 days ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rihanna Reacts To Video Of Her Doing 'Zingaat' With Janhvi Kapoor

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  2. Shehbaz Sharif Gets Elected As Pakistan PM,

    Videos12 minutes ago

  3. Colman Reveals Reason Behind Delay In Season 3 Of Zendaya Starrer

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  4. Ghaziabad: Massive Fire Erupts At Door Manufacturing Company Office

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. Inside Photos Of Celebs From Tusker Trail Event At Anant-Radhika’s Bash

    Entertainment17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo