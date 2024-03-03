Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia has a jam-packed 2024 ahead of her with four big banner films, currently in various stages of production. The latest to kickstart its journey to the silver screen is supernatural thriller Odela 2. Details about Tamannaah's role in the film, which happens to have just commenced filming in Varanasi, have been doing the rounds of the internet.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Odela 2 role to have a mythical background

A recent Gulte report appears to have shed light on the context of Tamannaah Bhatia's character in Odela 2. As per the report, the actress will be essaying the role of Naga Sadhu in the film - a Shiv Shakti character. It must be noted that this is the first time the actress will be essaying a role with a mythical background.

The cast and crew of Odela 2 just commenced filming for the project, also sharing the official first poster from the film. Odela 2 was launched in the city of Varanasi which is where the first schedule of filming is currently underway. The film is being directed by Ashok Teja and is being bankrolled by the banners, Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks. Separately, besides Odela 2, Tamannaah has in the works, Aranmanai 4, Vedaa and Stree 2.

What is Odela 2 about?



A sequel to 2022 action thriller, Odela Railway Station, Odela 2 will take the story of the fictional village forward. The film will portray the rich cultural heritage of the place, throwing the spotlight on Odela Mallanna Swamy, the protector of the village against evil forces. The first look of the film was released on March 1, mounting the film as a "supernatural thriller killer".

Besides Tamannaah, the film will also have Hebah Patel and Vasishta N Simha in key roles, among others. A release date for the film is yet to be announced.