Updated March 4th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

Tamannaah Bhatia Says 'It's Only The Beginning' As She Completes 19 Years In Industry

Taking to social media, Tamannah on Monday re-shared posts from her fans, congratulating her for completing 19 years in the industry.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia | Image:tamannaahspeaks/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
It was 19 years ago, when Tamannaah Bhatia's debut film ‘Chand Sa Roshan Chehra’ was released in 2005. However, for the actress, it is just the beginning.

Taking to Instagram stories, Tamannah on Monday re-shared posts from her fans, congratulating her for completing 19 years in the industry. She thanked all her fans and followers.

In one post, Tamannaah wrote: “Only the beginning my cuties.”

Tamannaah’s friend Kajal Aggarwal on Sunday night took X (formerly called Twitter), to congratulate the ‘Bhola Shankar’ actress on the milestone.

The actress also shared fan-made posters and captioned it: “#19gloriousyearsofTamannaah big congratulations on almost 2 decades darling Tamannaah Bhatia. Such lovely posters by your adorable fans."

Responding to this gesture, Tamannaah wrote: “It’s so sweet of Kaju to do this and so thoughtful of you guys.”

‘Chand Sa Roshan Chehra’ released in 2005. The romance drama movie, which was directed by Shabah Shamsi, also features Samir Aftab.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah, who has appeared in over 80 films in her 19-year-long career, has started shooting for the crime thriller ‘Odela 2’ in Varanasi. It is directed by Ashok Teja.

‘Odela 2’ is the sequel to the 2022 digital release 'Odela Railway Station'.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

