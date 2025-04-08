Odela 2 Trailer Out: Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Spine-Chilling As Shiv Shakti In Ashok Teja's Supernatural Thriller

Odela 2 Trailer Out: Tamannaah Bhatia is back in a lead role with a never-seen-before avatar in a mythological drama set to release on April 17. The trailer for the much-awaited film is finally out today, April 8. The god vs evil clash at its core, follows the life of a Shiva devotee and her struggle to protect her village from bad forces.

Odela 2 Trailer Out

Tamannaah Bhatia takes on the role of Naga Sadhu, giving clear goosebumps just by the glimpse in the trailer. The 2-minute, 52-second video released in telegu language vividly portrays the divine aura of Odela Malanna Swamy, as a resurgence of evil brings bloodshed to the village.

The trailer offers a sneak peek at the intense clash between good and evil, with the protagonist, Shiva Shakti, harnessing positive energy and power to liberate the village from malevolent and otherworldly forces.

Sharing the trailer on their official X handle, the creators wrote, "The epic battle between the divine and the devil begins. Witness the mighty power of the SHIVA SHAKTI."

What is Odela 2 about?

Odela 2 is scheduled for release on April 17, 2025. The film features Tamannaah in the lead role, alongside Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha, Murali Sharma, Sharath Lohitashwa, Yuva, Naga Mahesh, and others.

File photo of Tamannaah Bhatia | Image: X