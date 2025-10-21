OG Director Sujeeth Addresses Rift Rumours With Producer DVV Danayya, Says 'It Hasn't Been Easy For...'

They Call Him OG director Sujeeth has issued an official statement over rift rumours with producer DVV Danayya. A few days ago, social media was flooded with speculations that all is not well between the director and producer of OG. It was said that, due to several delays, Sujeeth had to spend money from his remuneration to complete the project. Not just this, Sujeeth and DVV Danayya were supposed to collaborate on the next project with Nani. However, it went to a different producer, adding fuel to the speculations. On seeing such reports, Sujeeth once and for all put the rumours to rest by shutting them down.

All well between Sujeeth and DVV Danayya?

Taking to his X handle, Sujeeth shared a statement in which he thanked DVV Danayya for his constant support and belief. He also mentioned that his producer showed "belief" for OG, and that's what gives this film its strength.

"A lot is being said, but very few truly understand what it takes to carry a film from start to finish. The belief and strength my producer and team showed for OG can't be put into words. That's what gives this film its strength today. It hasn't been easy for anyone, but every bit of effort came from a place of commitment. Let's keep the process respected. The love and madness shown by fans for Pawan Kalyan garu & OG make it all feel meaningful. Grateful to Danayya garu for his constant support and belief," the statement reads.

OG set the biggest opening day record in India in 2025. According to reports, the worldwide gross of OG is ₹292.29 crore. This is Pawan Kalyan's second hit in a row this year after Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which co-stars Bobby Deol. OG is part of the Sujeeth Cinematic Universe.