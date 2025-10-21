Updated 21 October 2025 at 15:19 IST
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Celebrate Their Last Diwali At Vaastu, Daughter Raha Kapoor Helps With Diya Decoration | Photos
Diwali 2025: Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to share photos from her Diwali celebration. The carousel post included pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha Kapoor.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to move into their new home. Ahead of the big relocation, the actor couple celebrated Diwali at their current residence, Vaastu, in Mumbai. The actress took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from their Diwali celebration.
On October 21, a day after Diwali, Alia Bhatt shared photos with Ranbir Kapoor from their intimate celebration. The actress donned a serene chikankari outfit in a pastel colour by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She teamed a sheer chikankari kurti, with a bright green pleated, skirt. She also accessorised with statement jewellery and sported a gajra in her hair.
Ranbir Kapoor opted for a classy ethnic look on the festival of lights. He complimented the actress in a white chikankari kurta, teamed with a white pyjama. He also flaunted his moustache look, which he is keeping for his look in Love & War.
Also Read: Sam Celebrates Diwali With Rumoured Beau Raj, Pics Light Up Internet
The couple was joined by their good friend and director Ayan Mukerji in the celebration. Alia's sister, Shaheen Bhatt, was also present at the festivity. The actress also shared a candid video with her sister in the carousel post.
Also Read: Perfect Diwali Watch: Ayushman-Rashmika Starrer Thamma's X Reviews Out
In Alia Bhatt's Instagram post, what caught the attention of social media users was a slide that included a glimpse of her daughter Raha. While the actres hid Raha's face, the toddler could be seen helping her family members with the Diwali decorations. A photo showed her assisting Alia by painting Diyas in vibrant colours. Alia shared the photos with the caption, “दिलवाली Diwali✨❤️Happy Diwali to you and yours."
This Diwali was even more special for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as they are planning to move into their new Krishna Raj Bungalow soon. Reported to be over ₹250 crore, the multi-storey building is located on the Pali Hill in Mumbai. Their current residence, Vaastu, also holds special importance for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, as it doubled as their wedding venue and was also the house where they welcomed their daughter, Raha, in 2022.
Also Read: Is Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Worth Watching? Netizens Review
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 21 October 2025 at 15:19 IST