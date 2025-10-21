Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Celebrate Their Last Diwali At Vaastu, Daughter Raha Kapoor Helps With Diya Decoration | Photos

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to move into their new home. Ahead of the big relocation, the actor couple celebrated Diwali at their current residence, Vaastu, in Mumbai. The actress took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from their Diwali celebration.

On October 21, a day after Diwali, Alia Bhatt shared photos with Ranbir Kapoor from their intimate celebration. The actress donned a serene chikankari outfit in a pastel colour by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She teamed a sheer chikankari kurti, with a bright green pleated, skirt. She also accessorised with statement jewellery and sported a gajra in her hair.

Ranbir Kapoor opted for a classy ethnic look on the festival of lights. He complimented the actress in a white chikankari kurta, teamed with a white pyjama. He also flaunted his moustache look, which he is keeping for his look in Love & War.



Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on Diwali | Image: Instagram

The couple was joined by their good friend and director Ayan Mukerji in the celebration. Alia's sister, Shaheen Bhatt, was also present at the festivity. The actress also shared a candid video with her sister in the carousel post.



In Alia Bhatt's Instagram post, what caught the attention of social media users was a slide that included a glimpse of her daughter Raha. While the actres hid Raha's face, the toddler could be seen helping her family members with the Diwali decorations. A photo showed her assisting Alia by painting Diyas in vibrant colours. Alia shared the photos with the caption, “दिलवाली Diwali✨❤️Happy Diwali to you and yours."

Alia shares a glimpse of Raha | image: Instagram