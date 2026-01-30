Updated 30 January 2026 at 16:21 IST
Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi X Review: Netizens Share Verdict Of Tharun Bhascker’s Telugu Remake Of Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey
Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi: AR Sajeev directed the family comedy-drama, which serves as the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, featuring Darshana Rajendran and Basil Joseph.
Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi: Tharun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba starrer family drama released in big screens on January 30, 2026. AR Sajeev directed the family comedy-drama, which serves as the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, featuring Darshana Rajendran and Basil Joseph. As soon as the film arrived in the theatre, critics and moviegoers looked forward to watching it and have since begun sharing their reactions on X (formerly Twitter).
Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi X Review
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a user wrote, “#OmShantiShantiShantihi - A warm family entertainer that leaves you smiling and thinking. Godavari slang never felt this effortless. #TharunBhascker lives the character, switching between humour and vulnerability with ease.
@yourseesha is the emotional backbone - fierce, tender, unforgettable. The second-half confrontation is smart, funny, and reasonable. Well done @ARSajeev2794 🙌”
Another user wrote, “Tharun Bhaskar prefect role edi, Comedy and Emotional ga Chala Baga Chesaru, Eesha On screen Was Good, Pelli Choopulu comedy scene was hilarious 😂 #OmShantiShantiShantihi”
Another user wrote, “Tharun bhaskar Eesha acting chala Bagundhi idhari madhya chemistry and comedy Bagundhi Fight scene between eesha and tharun highlight of the movie, Brahmaji one liners timing super”
Another user wrote, “Cinematography clean ga undi, visuals pleasant ga anipistayi. Eesha Rebba expressions silent ga story ni carry chestayi. Climax lo emotions baaga work ayyai. #OmShantiShantiShantihi”
Another user wrote, “Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi" is neither an effective remake nor a dismissible film.”
All about Om Shantu Shantu Shantihi
Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi (OSSS) is a satirical family comedy-drama that stars Pelli Choopulu director Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam and Eesha Rebba in the lead roles.
The story centres on Prashanthi, a young woman brought up in a traditional and conservative household shaped by patriarchal beliefs. When her relationship with her college lecturer becomes abusive, her family arranges her marriage to Omkar, a controlling and violent man. His toxic behaviour soon turns their marriage into turmoil.
