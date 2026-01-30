Valentine's Week Releases: O'Romeo, Do Deewane Seher Mein, Tu Yaa Main, Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa And More Movies To Watch In Theatres | Image: X

Valentine’s Day 2026: The season of love and romance has returned, and this time it feels even more special. Several big films across different genres are set to release, along with the re-release of a few cult romantic classics. These films offer the perfect reason to plan a movie date with your loved ones. Take a look at the upcoming releases and mark your calendars.

Do Deewane Seher Mein

Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur play the lead roles in Do Deewane Sheher Mein, a straightforward and romantic film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Zee Studios have produced the film, which is set to release on February 20.

Tu Yaa Main

Starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, Tu Ya Main tells a gripping story of love and survival. Colour Yellow and Bhanushali Studios have produced the film, which is set to release on February 13.

O'Romeo

Shahid Kapoor’s much-awaited film O’Romeo will hit cinemas on February 13. As the title hints, the film tells a dark and intense love story driven by pain and violence. Triptii Dimri stars opposite Kapoor as the female lead.

Bara Badhu

Shivani and Saalendra come together again in Bara Badhu, an Odia film that blends romance, emotion and drama. Biswaranjan directs the film, which hits cinemas on February 13, 2026.

Wuthering Heights

Set across the untamed Yorkshire moors, Wuthering Heights tells the dark and powerful love story of Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, the orphan her family raises. The film releases on February 13.

Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa