Valentine's Week Releases: O'Romeo, Do Deewane Seher Mein, Tu Yaa Main, Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa And More Movies To Watch In Theatres
Valentine's Day 2026: From Do Deewane Seher Mein to Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo, here’s a complete detail about the exciting line-up of the new and re-releases of romantic movies for cinema lovers.
Valentine’s Day 2026: The season of love and romance has returned, and this time it feels even more special. Several big films across different genres are set to release, along with the re-release of a few cult romantic classics. These films offer the perfect reason to plan a movie date with your loved ones. Take a look at the upcoming releases and mark your calendars.
Do Deewane Seher Mein
Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur play the lead roles in Do Deewane Sheher Mein, a straightforward and romantic film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Zee Studios have produced the film, which is set to release on February 20.
Tu Yaa Main
Starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, Tu Ya Main tells a gripping story of love and survival. Colour Yellow and Bhanushali Studios have produced the film, which is set to release on February 13.
O'Romeo
Shahid Kapoor’s much-awaited film O’Romeo will hit cinemas on February 13. As the title hints, the film tells a dark and intense love story driven by pain and violence. Triptii Dimri stars opposite Kapoor as the female lead.
Bara Badhu
Shivani and Saalendra come together again in Bara Badhu, an Odia film that blends romance, emotion and drama. Biswaranjan directs the film, which hits cinemas on February 13, 2026.
Wuthering Heights
Set across the untamed Yorkshire moors, Wuthering Heights tells the dark and powerful love story of Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, the orphan her family raises. The film releases on February 13.
Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa
The 2002 romantic thriller Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa returns to cinemas on February 13, 2026, aligning neatly with the Valentine’s Day weekend.
