Paradha X Review: ‘Anupama Parameswaran’s Career-Best Performance, Solid Climax, Breaking Superstitions’ Say Netizens

Paradha X Review: Anupama Parameswaran’s bilingual social drama hit the big screen today, August 22, 2025. The movie, directed by Praveen Kandregula released in Telugu and Malayalam across India. The story follows three women from different backgrounds who set out on a road trip to resolve a crisis faced by one of them. Filled with joy, laughter, and emotions, this women-centric Telugu film has started getting positive reviews right after its morning shows.

Is Paradha worth watching or not?

Paradha started drawing attention on X (formerly Twitter), soon after movie buffs started sharing their reactions with many even describing the movie as a ‘refreshing breather in a largely machismo-driven Telugu cinema.’

One critic wrote, “Wishes to the whole team for making such an honest film. The take on feminism may feel a bit preachy at times, but the storytelling keeps it engaging. The strong conflict set up in the first 20 minutes was one of the most intriguing I’ve seen in recent times, and it ended on the same high. The music elevates the emotions beautifully, and the lead actors deliver exactly what the film needs.GOOD WATCH”

Another wrote, “Strong concept, worst execution, Good setup, bad payoff Preachy, not organic, Slow narration, Unnecessary songs disturbs the flow, music could be better, Anupama performance standouts she standout ❤️‍🔥but it couldn’t save the film #paradha”

All about Paradha

The movie follows the story of Subbu, a young woman from a secluded village where traditions force women to stay veiled to escape a so-called curse. When an unusual incident questions these age-old beliefs, Subbu sets out on a journey to the Himalayas with her aunt Rathnamma and Ami, an architect facing her own struggles in the modern world. This female-centric story explores how tradition, social expectations, and personal choice come together.