Pawan Kalyan's OG Sells Out World's Second Largest IMAX In Melbourne Within Minutes 10 Days Before Release Day

Pawan Kalyan's OG will hit the big screens on September 25. The anticipation for the film is high among cinegoers who are fans of the Telugu megastar. Posts doing rounds on social media claim that the tickets of the film sold out like hot cakes within minutes of going live. A post also claims that the show for the movie at Melbourne IMAX, which is the second largest IMAX in the world, sold out within two minutes. While there is no confirmation for the same, the X user shared a photo of the theatre appearing sold out on a ticket booking website. The production house of OG, DVV Entertainment, has reshared the post confirming its authenticity.

The feat is even more remarkable as the film has achived it 10 days ahead of the scheduled release. The theatre, IMAX Melbourne, has a seating capacity of approximately 461 seats, making it the second largest hall of the format in the world. This serves as proof of Pawan Kalyan's fandom that extends beyond borders.

Also Read: Drishyam Director Cautions Against Rise Of Superhero Film After Lokah

Ahead of the film's release, on September 15, the makers of OG released the soundtrack Guns N Roses, featuring Pawan Kalyan. Taking to its social media timelines, DVV Entertainment, the production house producing the film, wrote, “#GunsNRoses is out now…..Enjoy the high #OG #TheyCallHimOG.” Earlier in the month, the makers of the film had released a glimpse video on the occasion of actor Pawan Kalyan's birthday.