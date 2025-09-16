Drishyam Director Jeethu Joseph Cautions Against Rise Of 'Superhero Films' After Lokah Chapter 1 Success, Says 'That’s Not the Right Thing to Do'

The Malayalam movie Lokah Chapter 1 has stirred a conversation across the industries. The Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer has received massive commercial and critical success. Backed by Dulquer Salmaan, the movie has also received overwhelming praise from insiders in the industry. Most recently, the director of Mohanlal thriller Drishyam, Jeethu Joseph, spoke highly of the movie. However, he also warned against the rise of superhero films following the success of Lokah Chapter 1.

Jeethu Joseph requests filmmakers not to follow the ‘superhero’ trend

Jeethu Joseph recently attended a pre-release for his film Mirage, where he cautioned directors against blindly following the ‘superhero’ bandwagon post Lokah Chapter 1. The filmmaker shared, “An industry should have movies from different genres. What usually happens is that when a film in one genre becomes a superhit, everyone jumps in to make the same. With Lokah’s success, now the risk is that everyone will start doing superhero movies. That’s not the right thing to do."



Also Read: Is Sangram Cheating On Payal? Wrestler Rumoured To Be Dating Nikita

Speaking further about the Kalyani Priyadarshan film, the filmmaker shared that it should be labelled as a ‘female-led' superhero film. He said, “There should be no such classification in cinema. If an actor—man or woman—does a character well and the audience connects, it will succeed. This has been proved before, now, and will continue in the future. That’s what happened in Lokah, too."