Pawan Kalyan’s Wife Anna Lezhneva Donates ₹17 Lakh, Serves Anna Prasadam At Tirupati Amid Son’s Recovery After Fire Accident

Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Lezhneva have been going through a tough time after their younger son Mark Shankar suffered several injuries after a fire incident at his school in the River Valley area of Singapore. While the 8-year-old is recovering from his injuries in Hyderabad, Anna donated her hair at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala and made a donation of ₹17 lakh for Anna Prasadam today, April 14. Several photos and videos are going viral on the internet that show Anna serving food to all the devotees.

Anna shaves her head and serves food to devotees

JanaSena Party took to their official X handle and shared a series of photos showing Anna interacting with the devotees and serving them food. For her visit, she can be seen in a blue-pink saree and accessoried with gold jewellery.

She even sat with the devotees and was snapped eating prasad with them.

Mark Shankar’s health update

Taking to his X handle, Pawan Kalyan shared the health update of his son and thanked fans for the outpouring of prayers. He wrote, “Following the unfortunate fire incident at my son Mark Shankar’s summer camp in Singapore, I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of prayers, concern, and support from all-over the world. I wholeheartedly thank leaders from various political parties, @JanaSenaParty leaders, JanaSainiks, well-wishers, members of the film fraternity, friends, and supporters from across the globe for standing by our family during this difficult time.”

“Mark Shankar is now stable and recovering well. Your heartfelt messages have truly given us strength,” he concluded.