Peddi: Boman Irani Joins Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's Actioner, BTS Photo From Set Goes Viral
Peddi Update: Boman Irani is the 'perfect choice' for Buchi Babu's script, said cinematographer R. Rathnavelu. He further opened up about his experience working with the veteran actor.
Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, has been in the news since it was announced. It is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2026, built on a huge budget. As the makers are gearing up to reveal a key character from the movie, cinematographer R. Rathnavelu shared a photo with a Bollywood veteran actor from the sets of Peddi and called him the "perfect choice" for director Buchi Babu's script. He's none other than Boman Irani. Yes, the actor has joined the ensemble star cast of Peddi, adding a twist with his character.
Boman Irani joins Peddi
Taking to his Instagram handle, Rathnavelu shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) photo from the Peddi set. In the image, we can see Rathnavelu, Boman Irani and Buchi Babu happily posing for the camera. He further detailed his experience working with Irani in the caption. He wrote, "An absolute honour working with this legend and true cinema lover, @boman_irani sir! A perfect choice for Buchi Babu’s script."
Apart from Boman Irani, Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the movie also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu Sharma in pivotal roles.
Peddi filming in full swing
A few days ago, Ram Charan was snapped in Delhi shooting for the movie, and the photos from the sets leaked on the internet. He was shooting near Rashtrapati Bhavan, looking intense and raw. He can be seen holding a jute bag in his hand.
The actor will be shown in a rugged and rebellious avatar. The makers have kept the plot of the movie sealed. The film is being produced by Venkaata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas, with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings as presenters. It will hit the theatres on March 27, 2026.
