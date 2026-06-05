Peddi Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Makes Blockbuster Opening Worldwide, Surpasses ₹100 Crore Mark

Peddi Box Office Collection: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer is performing well in India and overseas despite mixed reviews from the audience. Seeing the pace of the collection, the film surpassed the ₹100 crore mark on the opening day worldwide, surpassing Dhurandhar, Pathaan and The Raja Saab's collection. The film is performing well in the Telugu-speaking belt, but not in Hindi, as fans are criticising it for using Janhvi as a prop.

Peddi box office collection day 1

According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹51 crore across 12,214 shows in India. In Telugu, the film earned ₹47.20 crore and in Hindi only ₹3 crore. On Wednesday (special preview), the film collected ₹18 crore. Adding both, the net total stands at ₹69 crore and the gross total at ₹82.49 crore. Overseas, the film has grossed ₹30 crore, taking the worldwide collection to ₹112.49 crore.

Peddi registered 67.92 per cent overall Telugu occupancy, with maximum reported in Visakhapatnam (91 per cent).

Peddi X reviews

The film was one of the highly anticipated movies of 2026, but it didn't live up to fans' expectations and is now receiving mixed reviews from the audience. All those who watched the early show of the movie are calling out the plot and mistaking it for hero worship. They are also criticising the makers for using Janhvi as just a beauty prop in the film, with no strong character arc. The actress enjoys a huge fan base in the Hindi-speaking belt (North India) and has also proven her acting prowess in films like Ulajh, Good Luck Jerry, Mili and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

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