Peddi Day 1 Advance Booking: Ram Charan Starrer Beats Pawan Kalyan's OG Pre-Sales Overseas

Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated movie Peddi, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. The film is around four weeks away, and the makers have already opened the ticket window, not in India, but overseas. It's been around 24 hours since the advance window opened, and the film has already broken an advance booking record in North America.

Ram Charan beats OG's advance records?

According to a report in 123Telugu, advance sales have begun in North America and within 24 hours, the film has raked in more than $100K gross mark. The film surpassed Pawan Kalyan's OG record of $82K gross within 24 hours. It seems Peddi is on a journey to script history in the world of advance tickets sales.

Ram Charan to cruise through Hyderabad in Peddi's customised car

Ahead of the release, the makers have found a new way to promote their film, which is promotion on wheels. A video went viral on the internet showing a specially designed sports car featuring a Peddi poster and striking stills of Ram Charan from the film. Even the key chain is customised. In the video, Ram Charan's sister and producer Sushmita Konidela can be seen inspecting the car and giving her approval. This marks a new marketing strategy cracked by Peddi makers. "#PEDDI Car Get ready - an eruption at the BOX OFFICE begins June 4th," reads the caption.

The makers are finding new ways to promote their film, it is because Peddi is set to clash with the Bollywood film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. While the film doesn't pose a great threat, it may put a small dent in the collection of the Hindi version.

Advertisement

All about Peddi

Apart from Ram and Janhvi, the film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu in pivotal roles. The film is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas and co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The film will hit the theatres on June 4.