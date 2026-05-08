Dhurandhar The Revenge To Begin OTT Streaming Overseas Before India? Viral Claim Confuses Netizens

On May 8, netizens woke up screenshots of Dhurandhar The Revenge listed on the upcoming movie release section of Netflix. The viral screenshots claimed that the Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar movie will begin streaming on the platform on May 14. This comes amid reports of the movie's OTT release in India being secured by JioHostar. This led to confusion online.

Dhurandhar 2 on OTT: Ranveer Singh's movie is releasing on Netflix or JioHostar

If you came across the viral screenshots and began searching for the movie on Netflix only to find it not listed, don't worry. In India, Dhurandhar 2 will release on JioHotstar. As per reports, the Aditya Dhar directorial will make its digital debut on the platform after the conclusion of its 8-week theatrical window, which culminates on May 18. Recent speculations have mentioned that the spy thriller will release on OTT most likely by the end of this month.

Talking about the viral screenshots, they are not generated using AI tools and are real. However, the catch is that the movie titled "Raw & Undekha” will stream on Netflix in countries outside India. The runtime of the movie is listed as around 3 hours and 52 minutes and is likely to feature some uncut scenes. The streaming of Dhurandhar 2 overseas will begin on May 14. As of now, it appears that countries other than India might get the OTT release of Dhurandhar 2 first.



Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: Court Case Reveals Streaming Plans

Dhurandhar 3 in the works?



Speculations about Dhurandhar's OTT release come after the film's co-producer, Jyoti Deshpande, hinted at more content from the film franchise yet to be released. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, she teased fans by saying, “We're not done with Dhurandhar yet. We'll hopefully have a surprise for the audience later this year. There's something up our sleeves.” Her statement has sparked buzz online.