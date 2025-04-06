Peddi First Teaser Out! Ram Charan Starrer Sets Up First Box Office Clash Of 2026 With Nani's The Paradise

Peddi Vs The Paradise: Two titans of south cinema Ram Charan and Nani are all set for the massive box office clash in March 2026. Today Ram Charan’s Peddi team released a short 1-minute glimpse revealing the first shot and release date of the actioner on the occasion of Ram Navami. With this, Peddi is hitting theatres just a day after Nani’s The Paradise, and fans can now expect one of the most eagerly awaited face-offs in South Indian cinema.

Ram Charan’s Peddi to clash with Nani’s The Paradise

The long-awaited first look at Peddi, the upcoming film starring Ram Charan and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, has finally been released. Ram Charan’s rugged transformation has left fans in awe, and the final frame of the teaser is visually striking. Fans are applauding his bold moves as he has placed in the director’s vision.

Along with the teaser, the makers confirmed that actioner will be released across India in multiple Indian languages on March 27, 2026. As fans countdown begins, it is known that Nani’s The Paradise is also set for release around the same time, setting the stage for a direct box office clash.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise is reportedly one of Nani’s most expensive films to date. Its first look, revealed a few weeks ago, made a strong impact on social media. Nani’s intense transformation and rugged appearance surprised fans and sparked widespread excitement. The film was initially slated for release on 26 March 2026, and the team has now reaffirmed this date with new promotional content.

Will Ram Charan or Nani change their film’s release date to avoid a box-office clash?

The big question looms now is whether both films will be released at the same time or if one will choose to move. Fans have high expectations for both, as a direct clash could split viewers, reduce screen availability, and affect box office earnings.

Many social media users debate that it might be wiser for one film to shift its date to avoid this box office clash. Ram Charan is seen by some fans as having stronger box office pull, leading to suggestions that Nani should rethink his release plan. However, others point out that Nani announced his date first and has every right to stick with it.