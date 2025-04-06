CID: Shivaji Satam As ACP Pradyuman One Last Time, When And Where To Watch Actor's Final Appearance

Sony TV's crime drama CID debuted in 1998, and Shivaji Satam has played the role of ACP Pradyuman in the show ever since. However, on April 6, the makers announced that his character will be removed from the show following a bomb blast track in which he will breathe his last. Parth Samthaan has replaced him as the new ACP, Ayushmaan. The makers' decision was not met well with fans of Satam and the show. The recent episode of the serial was the last that featured the actor as ACP Pradyuman.

What is Shivaji Satam's last CID episode as ACP Pradyuman?

The reboot version of CID has been streaming at 10 PM on Sony TV and also on Netflix. As per reports, the episode aired on April 5 was the last in which Shivaji Satam played the role of ACP Pradyuman. The episode begins with him requesting Barbosa (played by Tigmanshu Shulia) to let go of Avni, Dr Salunkhe and take him hostage instead. The shot then switches to the villain pointing guns at ACP Pradyumna, hinting at his impending death. However, the episode featuring his death will be telecast today, April 6.

The episode is already streaming on Netflix and Sony Liv. It is said to be the last time, Shivaji Satam would be seen in the role of ACP Pradyuman. However, in the coming episodes, the makers will reveal the cause of his death and his team will investigate his death and arrest the accused. A few glimpses of the actor might be seen in the coming episodes, as a remembrance.

Parth Samthaan to replace Shivaji Satam