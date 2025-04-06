CID: Shivaji Satam As ACP Pradyuman One Last Time, When And Where To Watch Actor's Final Appearance

Updated April 6th 2025, 17:44 IST
Sony TV's crime drama CID debuted in 1998, and Shivaji Satam has played the role of ACP Pradyuman in the show ever since. However, on April 6, the makers announced that his character will be removed from the show following a bomb blast track in which he will breathe his last. Parth Samthaan has replaced him as the new ACP, Ayushmaan. The makers' decision was not met well with fans of Satam and the show. The recent episode of the serial was the last that featured the actor as ACP Pradyuman.
The reboot version of CID has been streaming at 10 PM on Sony TV and also on Netflix. As per reports, the episode aired on April 5 was the last in which Shivaji Satam played the role of ACP Pradyuman. The episode begins with him requesting Barbosa (played by Tigmanshu Shulia) to let go of Avni, Dr Salunkhe and take him hostage instead. The shot then switches to the villain pointing guns at ACP Pradyumna, hinting at his impending death. However, the episode featuring his death will be telecast today, April 6.
The episode is already streaming on Netflix and Sony Liv. It is said to be the last time, Shivaji Satam would be seen in the role of ACP Pradyuman. However, in the coming episodes, the makers will reveal the cause of his death and his team will investigate his death and arrest the accused. A few glimpses of the actor might be seen in the coming episodes, as a remembrance.
On April 6, Parth Samthaan confirmed that he is replacing Shivaji Satam as the ACP in CID. The actor is best known for his roles as Anurag Basu in Kasauti Zindagi Kayy and Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaarian. Speaking to a news channel, the actor admitted that he has ‘big shoes' to fill. He also assured his fans that the show will carry on with ‘new suspense and thrill’. A short clip of the actor's entry in CID is now going viral online.
April 6th 2025