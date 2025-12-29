Peddi: Jagapathi Babu's First Look From Ram Charan-Janvhi Kapoor's Actioner Unveiled

Peddi makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience hooked. After Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the makers have unveiled the first look of Jagapathi Babu. He is one of the key characters in the movie helmed by Buchi Babu Sana.

Jagapathi Babu to play Appalasoori in Peddi

Taking to the official X page of Peddi, the makers dropped a poster in which Jagapathi Babu is looking unrecognisable. He is looking frail, old and grumpy. Introducing his character, makers wrote, "The incredible @IamJagguBhai as 'APPALASOORI' from #Peddi. Brace yourselves for his masterclass performance in a strong, impactful role. ​#PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 27th MARCH, 2026."

Soon after the makers dropped the poster, netizens flooded the comment section hailing his look. A user wrote, "Except the unexpected from the boss @IamJagguBhai." Another wrote, "Jagapathi Babu garu never disappoints 🔥‘Appalasoori’ looks intense and powerful. This is going to be a performance to remember."

All about Peddi

Recently, Boman Irani joined the ensemble cast of Peddi, and a photo of him posing with Buchi Babu and cinematographer R. Rathnavelu on the set went viral on the internet. "An absolute honour working with this legend and true cinema lover, @boman_irani sir! A perfect choice for Buchi Babu's script #peddi," reads the caption.

Advertisement

The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar and Divyenndu Sharma in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie is touted to be a rustic emotional drama, marking one of Ram Charan's most intense roles to date. Ever since its announcement, the film has already built strong anticipation due to its scale, cast, and Rahman's musical involvement.

The film is being produced by Venkaata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas, with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings as presenters. It will hit the theatres on March 27, 2026.