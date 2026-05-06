Peddi On Wheels: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor Take Promotions A Notch Higher With A Unique Customised Sports Car

Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming magnum opus Peddi, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Helmed by Bushi Babu Sana, it is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. After multiple postponements, the film is hitting the theatres on June 4. Ahead of it, the team has come together with a unique way to promote the movie, particularly in Hyderabad.

Ram Charan to cruise through Hyderabad in Peddi's customised car

A video is going viral on the internet that shows a specially designed sports car featuring Peddi poster and striking stills of Ram Charan from the film. Even the key chain is customised. In the video, Ram Charan's sister and producer Sushmita Konidela can be seen inspecting the car and giving her approval. This marks a new marketing strategy cracked by Peddi makers. "#PEDDI Car Get ready - an eruption at the BOX OFFICE begins June 4th," reads the caption.

For the unversed, Peddi is clashing with Varun Dhawan's starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai producer opens up about clash with Peddi

The makers of the upcoming rom-com Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai can't seem to get a solo release for the movie. After averting a clash with Yash starrer Toxic, Varun-Pooja Hegde-Mrunal Thakur starrer is now locked in a clash with another big-budget film - Ram Charan's Peddi.

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Over this new clash, producer Ramesh Taurani said, "Ab kya kar sakte hain, kuchh nahi. Koi na koi toh aayega hi (What can be done? Nothing. One or the other film keeps arriving). There are 52 weeks in a year; someone will clash. It’s okay.” When asked if the release date would be changed for HJTIHH, Taurani firmly stated that he has no such intentions.

Meanwhile, Varun and Janhvi are having fun and promoting their films together.

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