Prabhas' Spirit Likely To Be Postponed To December 2027 To Avert Clash With Vamshi Paidipally's Directorial

Prabhas starrer Spirit has been in the news since it was announced, from Deepika Padukone's controversial exit to delays. Recently, the film has been in the news owing to its release date. The makers in January announced that the film will hit the theatres on March 5, 2027, coinciding with Eid. However, now, they are planning to postpone the release date to avoid a clash with Salman Khan and Nayanthara's upcoming untitled film.

Spirit is likely to get postponed

In late April, the makers of Salman Khan's untitled film announced that Nag Vamshi Paidipally's directorial will release on the occasion of Eid in 2027. According to a report in Mid-Day, the makers booked the Eid 2027 slot before Spirit. Owing to this, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is the one backing out and offering space for Khan's film. The director is now planning to release the film later that year on December 1.

“Salman Khan locked Eid 2027, which will fall in early March, for his next with Nayanthara. Once that date was taken, it didn’t make sense for Spirit to arrive in the same window. Vanga’s films rely heavily on sustained buzz and clean runs. So, the delay is a calculated move, not due to production issues," an insider told Mid-Day.

The source further shared, "Vanga wants enough room for editing, background score, and preparing it in Hindi, Telugu, and other languages. The latest move shows that big-ticket offerings are increasingly averting clashes unless unavoidable."

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According to Vanga, December 1 is a lucky day as on the same day Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was released, and it scripted a history at the box office.

However, there is no official confirmation yet, so we will have to wait for the makers to address the rumours.

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