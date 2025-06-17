Peddi: Ram Charan And Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Adds A Whopping ₹105 Crore To Its Kitty Much Before Its Theatrical Release

Updated 17 June 2025 at 16:15 IST
Ram Charan is busy shooting for his next highly anticipated film Peddi, helmed by Buchi Babu Sana. Co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, the film is expected to hit the theatres next year in March. As the film is in the middle of shooting, a report suggests that the makers have sold the digital rights to streaming giant Netflix for a whopping amount.
According to a report in Pinkvilla, the makers have sold OTT rights for a ₹105 crore + GST to Netflix, adding a milestone to the actor's highest digital recoveries. It is also reported that the film will earn ₹75 crore from satellite rights and music rights, among others.
This has come after Ram Charan's previous release, Game Changer, bombed at the box office despite being a highly anticipated movie. The movie concluded its box office run between ₹178 to ₹186 crore worldwide. The actor has been experiencing down downfall in his career after the huge success of RRR, co-starring Jr NTR.
It is said to be a sports action film written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film will be produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and stars Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma and Jagapathi Babu in supporting roles. Production designer Avinash Kolla and his team have built an extensive village set, ready to host high-intensity stunt sequences and key dialogue scenes. With 30 per cent of the filming already finished. AR Rahman has been enlisted to compose the music, while R. Rathnavelu is in charge of cinematography. The upcoming movie is said to release on March 27, 2026, aligning with Ram Charan’s birthday.
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 17 June 2025 at 16:15 IST