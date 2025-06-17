Peddi: Ram Charan And Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Adds A Whopping ₹105 Crore To Its Kitty Much Before Its Theatrical Release

Ram Charan is busy shooting for his next highly anticipated film Peddi, helmed by Buchi Babu Sana. Co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, the film is expected to hit the theatres next year in March. As the film is in the middle of shooting, a report suggests that the makers have sold the digital rights to streaming giant Netflix for a whopping amount.

Ram Charan's Peddi sold for a whopping amount to Netflix

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the makers have sold OTT rights for a ₹105 crore + GST to Netflix, adding a milestone to the actor's highest digital recoveries. It is also reported that the film will earn ₹75 crore from satellite rights and music rights, among others.

This has come after Ram Charan's previous release, Game Changer, bombed at the box office despite being a highly anticipated movie. The movie concluded its box office run between ₹178 to ₹186 crore worldwide. The actor has been experiencing down downfall in his career after the huge success of RRR, co-starring Jr NTR.

All hopes pinned on Peddi