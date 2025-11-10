Poet Ande Sri, Author Of Jaya Jayahe Telangana, Dies At 64

Telugu poet Ande Sri, who wrote Telangana's state song Jaya Jayahe Telangana, died on Monday, November 10, in Hyderabad. He was 64 when he breathed his last. According to the news agency, the family shared that they found Ande Sri lying on the floor of his residence this morning. They rushed him to the Gandhi Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. Soon after the news broke, celebs and politicians poured in condolences.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed grief over his death, describing it as an irrecoverable loss not just for the literary world but to him as well. He shared a photo in which he is hugging Ande Sri and penned a long note praising the late poet. "The peak of Telangana literature, People's poet Andesri's death has caused deep shock and agony. His death is not only for the literature world but for me personally; it is a loss that cannot be filled. Andesri is a great warrior who has turned his letters into fuel in the Telangana movement and ignited the daily consciousness in the people." He concluded by writing, "Praying to God for his soul to rest in peace, my deepest sympathy to the family".

Who was Ande Sri?

Born on July 18, 1961, in Rebarthi, Ande Yellaiah rose from the challenges of being an orphan to become a beacon of creativity. Under the name Ande Sri, he transformed his life as a shepherd into a profound passion for poetry, composing 3,000 heartfelt poems. His lyrical genius shines through in the song Maayamai Pothundamma Manishanavadu for the movie Erra Samudram.

Among his distinguished works are the Telangana State Anthem, Jaya Jaya He Telangana, Janani Jaya Kethanam, Palle Neeku Vandanamulammo, Gala Gala Gajjalabandi, and Komma Chekkite BommarA, Kolichi Mokkithe Ammara.

Earlier this year, in June, he was honoured with ₹1 crore at the Telangana Formation Day celebrations at Parade Grounds, a testament to his invaluable contributions to the Telangana movement.

Telugu film industry, politicians, fans remember Ande Sri

A fan shared a photo of Ande Sri and wrote, "Waking up humanity lost in the illusion within man... Uniting millions of voices as one with the chant “Janani Jayaketanam”... The natural poet who created the “Flames of Speech” with songs.. Homage to “Andesri” garu."

Another wrote, “Andesri garu created a revolution through his songs during the Telangana struggle and inspired millions. Your contribution will forever live in our hearts. Rest in peace. legend.”