Kalki 2898 AD was supposed to be Prabhas' grand follow up to his blockbuster conclusion for 2023. Though the Nag Ashwin fantasy-mythology passion project, was originally slated for an early January release, it stood officially delayed to the Summers. However, the upcoming general elections, appears to have derailed the plan with the team resorting to a revision of its release strategy.

Kalki 2898 AD to finally release in July?



Kalki 2898 AD was slated for a theatrical release on May 9. The announcement of the dates of the Lok Sabha elections however, immediately put the same into a tizzy. The reason behind this is, that the date for voting in the state of Andhra Pradesh - the film's primary target audience - has been set at May 12. This will inadvertently interject with the kind of massive traction the film is expecting on and around its opening day.

Previous conjecture pegged the fresh release date of the film as May 30. This too, however, was not accurate. The latest update on this roulette of conjecture, as per a recent 123Telugu report, is that Kalki 2898 AD, will be hitting the screens sometime in the second week of July. The report also adds that an official announcement regarding the same, will be shared on the occasion of Ram Navami. With Prabhas in the lead, the film boasts of a top-tier star studded cast comprising of Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Pasupathy and Rajendra Prasad.

Kalki 2898 AD is just one of Prabhas' multiple big banner projects



Besides Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas has reportedly been roped in for the role of Lord Shiva, in a notable extended cameo, for Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa. Besides this, the actor will also be leading director Maruthi's horror-comedy The Raja Saab.

Next in line, is the Sandeep Reddy Vanga helmed Spirit. Also in the works, is the official sequel to Salaar, titled Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam.