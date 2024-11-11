sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Justice Sanjiv Khanna | Middle-East Conflict | Ukraine War | US Elections |

Published 18:19 IST, November 11th 2024

Prabhas, Don Lee In Spirit? Meet South Korean Action Star Making His Way To Indian Cinema

After Korea's Don Lee shared the poster of Prabhas' Salaar 2 on his social media handle, fans are speculating about seeing the pair together in Vanga's Spirit.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Don Lee In Spirit? Meet The Korean Star Making His Way To Indian Cinema
Don Lee In Spirit? Meet The Korean Star Making His Way To Indian Cinema | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

18:09 IST, November 11th 2024