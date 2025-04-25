Prabhas' Fauji Co-Star Imanvi Wished Pakistanis On Independence Day? Old Post Counters Her Claims Of Indian American Identity

Prabhas ' Fauji has come under severe scrutiny after it became evident that the leading lady in the film has Pakistani roots. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, a blanket ban on Indian artists working with their Pakistani counterparts stands reinforced. Amid trolling aimed at Imanvi and boycott calls for Prabhas' Fauji, the former issued a long note claiming that she was an "Indian American".

Prabhas with Imanvi at Fauji muhurat puja | Image: X

However, an old post, allegedly shared by Imanvi has resurfaced in which she wished Pakistanis on the occasion of Independence Day . The purported post shared by her allegedly features her mother, an Indian, on one side, posing along with the tricolour, and her father, believed to be a Pakistani, with his nation's flag on the other. The message over the post read, "Happy Independence Day as my mother was from India and my father from Pakistan . I was blessed to be exposed to the cultures, languages and traditions of both beautiful countries."

While the old post cannot be verified, it seems to be shared from Imanvi's Instagram handle. A fresh round of trolling targeted at her followed, with many pointing out that her "fake post" claiming her new identity and "faking her real background" was a "strategically made PR move" and an “attempt to mislead”. Many trolled Prabhas and his team for allegedly asking Imanvi to fake her background for the sake of Fauji movie.

"Sis had pakistani flag in her bio before, She removed the Pakistani flag after she started getting viewership from Indian audiences," a social media user pointed out.