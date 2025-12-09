'Prabhas Is Safe,' Assures The Raja Saab Director Maruthi Amid Massive Earthquake Strikes Japan

Japan's north-eastern region witnessed a major earthquake magnitude recorded 7.5. Following the Earthquake, tsunami warnings were issued for Aomori, Iwate and Hokkaido, which were later lifted. Soon after the news broke, Prabhas' fans took to their social media handle to seek information on Prabhas, who was in the country, for the screening of Baahubali: The Epic. However, The Raja Saab director Maruthi addressed fans' concerns and assured them that the actor is doing fine.

Prabhas fans are concerned after Japan was struck by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake

Taking to his X handle, Maruthi replied to a fan asking about Prabhas' health. The fan asked, "Japan lo Earthquake and Tsunami warning anta hero akkade unnadu repu return avuthunadu anta." Replying to him, he wrote, "Spoke to Darling, he is not in Tokyo and doing safe no worries."

Soon after he dropped the message, his fans expressed happiness and thanked the filmmaker for the update.

Prabhas and producer Shobu Yarlagadda are in Japan to promote their film Baahubali: The Epic ahead of the theatrical release later this week. At an event in the country, he even addressed the audience and said, "Many people have told me about Japan over the past 10 years. They have described you as a country with such loving fans. My dream of seeing you in person today has come true."

What's next for Prabhas?

The actor will be next seen in The Raja Saab, which is slated to release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Sankranti. Apart from Prabhas, the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar. Produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment, the story revolves around a young man who is eyeing to take over his ancestral property to ease him out of a cash crunch.