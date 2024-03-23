×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 17:35 IST

Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD OTT Deal To Be A Record In Telugu Film Industry?

The shooting of Kalki 2898 AD has been going on at a brisk pace and according to reports, the makers are keen on locking its digital premiere partners soon.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kalki 2898 AD
कल्कि 2898 एडी | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kalki 2898 AD has huge expectations riding on it. The Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer sci-fi film has set eyes on May 9 as its release date after facing several delays. There are rumours that the film might be delayed further due to state elections happening nearby but makers are yet to confirm the same. The shooting of Kalki 2898 AD has been going on at a brisk pace and according to reports, the makers are in talks for its digital premiere.

Prabhas in a still from Kalki 2898 AD | Image: YouTube screengrab

Kalki 2898 AD makers demand huge sum for its OTT rights

Prabhas' movies are sure to fetch huge amounts for its OTT rights and same seems to be the case with Kalki 2898 AD. The Nag Ashwin directorial is a mix of mythology and futuristic elements and promises to offer a never-seen-before cinematic experience to the viewers. According to reports, the makers Vyjayanthi Movies are planning to lock a digital streaming platform before the film's international release and are demanding a huge sum for its OTT rights.

Deepika Padukone in a still from Kalki 2898 AD | Image: YouTube screengrab

According to a report in 123 Telugu, Kalki 2898 AD makers are demanding close to ₹200 crore for the rights. The platforms are quoting somewhere between ₹150-₹170 crore but the makers want more and are expecting at least ₹200 crores. Though an official confirmation is yet to be made, the price has surely got the news circles buzzing. Meawhile, it is interesting to note that Prabhas' Salaar OTT rights were reportedly sold for ₹160 crore. 

Kalki 2898 plot and its pan-India cast

Last seen in Prashanth Neel's action film Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, Prabhas, in Kalki 2898 AD, is playing a superhero for the first time in his career. The movie will reportedly span several centuries in its timeline and fans are super excited to see what Nag Ashwin has up his sleeve. Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani also play key roles in this film.

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 17:35 IST

