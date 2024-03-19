Prabhas To Appear On The Big Screen Before Kalki 2898 AD? Om Bheem Bush Cast Hints At His Cameo

Advertisement

UV Creations known for its close association with Rebel Star Prabhas, is gearing up to release its next, the much-awaited comedy Om Bheem Bush. Directed by Harsha Konuganti, the film stars Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Rahul Ramakrishna in lead roles who will be playing the antics of three best friends running a business called A To Z Solutions.

Will Prabhas make a cameo appearance in Om Bheem Bush?

In a promotional video released by the makers, the trio engages in witty banter, fielding humorous and tricky questions from social media users. When a user questioned whether Prabhas has done a cameo in the movie, they strategically skipped it saying, “Perhaps.” While the Baahubali star is gearing up for the release of Kalki 2898 AD, it could be that he will be seen on the big screens come March 22, albeit in a small part.

However, Telugu360 has reported that Prabhas is not part of the film. Nevertheless, the light-hearted exchange between the cast and fans has eventually added to curiosity for the movie's release on March 22, 2024.

What’s the update on Om Bheem Bush’s CBFC certification?

Om Bheem Bush has successfully completed its censor formalities and received a U/A certificate. With a runtime of 2 hours and 15 minutes, the film also features Preethi Mukundhan and Ayesha Khan as the female leads, supported by Srikanth Iyengar, Aditya Menon, and Racha Ravi.

Produced by V Celluloid and Sunil Balusu, with UV Creations presenting, Om Bheem Bush is holding a strong promotional campaign that has generated significant buzz among audiences. The musical score of the movie is in the hands of Sunny MR.

What’s more on Prabhas’ work front?

The actor will soon be seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, the mythological science fiction film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, and Pasupathy. The movie is currently juggling to find a perfect date to release however the tentative one remains May 9 2024.