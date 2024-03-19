×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 16:16 IST

Prabhas To Appear On The Big Screen Before Kalki 2898 AD? Om Bheem Bush Cast Hints At His Cameo

Several media reports have claimed that Prabhas might do a cameo role in UV Creations' Om Bheem Bush. The film will release on March 22.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Prabhas, Salaar
Prabhas | Image:Instagram/Prabhas fanclub
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

UV Creations known for its close association with Rebel Star Prabhas, is gearing up to release its next, the much-awaited comedy Om Bheem Bush. Directed by Harsha Konuganti, the film stars Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Rahul Ramakrishna in lead roles who will be playing the antics of three best friends running a business called A To Z Solutions.

Will Prabhas make a cameo appearance in Om Bheem Bush?

In a promotional video released by the makers, the trio engages in witty banter, fielding humorous and tricky questions from social media users. When a user questioned whether Prabhas has done a cameo in the movie, they strategically skipped it saying, “Perhaps.” While the Baahubali star is gearing up for the release of Kalki 2898 AD, it could be that he will be seen on the big screens come March 22, albeit in a small part.

 

 

However, Telugu360 has reported that Prabhas is not part of the film. Nevertheless, the light-hearted exchange between the cast and fans has eventually added to curiosity for the movie's release on March 22, 2024.

Advertisement

What’s the update on Om Bheem Bush’s CBFC certification?

Om Bheem Bush has successfully completed its censor formalities and received a U/A certificate. With a runtime of 2 hours and 15 minutes, the film also features Preethi Mukundhan and Ayesha Khan as the female leads, supported by Srikanth Iyengar, Aditya Menon, and Racha Ravi.

Advertisement

 

 

Produced by V Celluloid and Sunil Balusu, with UV Creations presenting, Om Bheem Bush is holding a strong promotional campaign that has generated significant buzz among audiences. The musical score of the movie is in the hands of Sunny MR.

What’s more on Prabhas’ work front?

The actor will soon be seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, the mythological science fiction film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, and Pasupathy. The movie is currently juggling to find a perfect date to release however the tentative one remains May 9 2024.

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 16:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MS Dhoni with Rohit Sharma during IPL 2023

Rohit is better than MSD

a minute ago
Bengaluru Protest

India News LIVE

a minute ago
PM Modi in Salem, Tamil Nadu

LS Polls LIVE Updates

2 minutes ago
Badshah with Honey Singh

Badshah's Dig At Honey

3 minutes ago
Muttiah Muralitharan with Daniel Vettori

SRH suffers major blow

4 minutes ago
US Biden Austin Hospitalisation

Austin on aid

5 minutes ago
Google account block

Child abuse

7 minutes ago
APPSC Group 1 answer key out

APPSC group 1 answer key

8 minutes ago
Election

Lok Sabha Candidates

9 minutes ago
Amala Paul

Amala In Aadujeevitham

11 minutes ago
AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Fusion Pharma

12 minutes ago
Stock market crash

Nifty, Sensex slip

14 minutes ago
Prabhas, Salaar

Prabhas Cameo Role

20 minutes ago
Hajipur Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Paras

Paras Likely To Resign

30 minutes ago
IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav's heartbroken story kickstarts rumour mill

SKY cryptic story

30 minutes ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Late Ram Vilas Paswan and Chirag Paswan

Uncle Vs Nephew in Bihar

31 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

STHREE SAKTHI SS-407

35 minutes ago
Citadel

Citadel First Look

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. IPL 2024 New Rules: Key changes to impact player, toss rules and wides

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. 'I've Put Her to Sleep Forever': Man Kills Wife After Reaching Canada

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Kerala Severely Hit By Chickenpox: Here's Everything About The Disease

    India News13 hours ago

  4. UP Cop Shoots Govt Teacher Dead in Muzaffarnagar After Altercation

    India News14 hours ago

  5. 'Illogical': Chavan On Rahul Gandhi's 'Weeping Senior Leader' Remark

    India News14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo