Prabhas-Maruthi To Team Up Again After The Raja Saab Failure? Here's The Truth

Prabhas' The Raja Saab has turned out to be a major box office disaster. The fantasy horror comedy was made over a 3-year period and kept getting delayed due to one reason or the other. As the movie finally arrived in cinema halls on Sankranthi this year, it received poor reviews and even Prabhas' fans trolled it. Director Maruthi made big claims about the film in the lead up to the release but eevrything fell flat as The Raja Saab failed miserably.

Ever since Prabhas-Maruthi combo failed to deliver, the actor's fans are majorly upset with the latter for giving their favourite star an unwanted flop. Recently, rumours also went rife that the actor-director duo is reuniting for another movie. This left fans furious as they don't want Prabhas to work with Maruthi again, especially in such a short span of time. Moreover, according to social media buzz, Hombale Films was rumoured to bankroll this project.

Amid speculation around Prabhas' new project, a report in 123Telugu confirmed that Prabhas and Maruthi's movie is not happening and the talk surrounding it is false. At the ending of The Raja Saab, a prequel, titled The Raja Saab 2: Circus 1935, has also been teased. The makers had earlier confirmed that The Raja Saab is being planned as a franchise but Prabhas' involvement in the upcoming projects remains uncertain. After The Raja Saab failed to work at the box office, the future of the franchise is also in limbo.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is working on the much awaited cop drama Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie went on the floors last year and is currently shooting at a brisk pace. Vivek Oberoi and Triptii Dimri are also part of Spirit. The Baahubali star is also set to feature in Hanu Raghavapudi's period drama Fauzi, set in the pre-Independence era. Both Spirit and Fauzi are expected to release in the coming 14 months, as per reports.