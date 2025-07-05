Prabhas Offers ₹50 Lakh For Fish Venkat's Kidney Transplant, Actor's Daughter Requests Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun To Find A Donor

Venkat Raj, popularly known as Fish Venkat, is an actor who predominantly works in the Telugu film industry. He is battling for his life in the ICU as he needs a kidney transplant. When news of his ill health reached Tollywood, Prabhas' team reached out to his family to offer financial support. Venkat's daughter Sravanthi, in an interview with One India, revealed The Raja Saab actor offered them ₹50 lakh for the transplant and requested other top actors who have worked with his father to help them find a donor.

(A file photo of Prabhas | Image: Facebook)

“Daddy isn’t well at all. He is very serious and in the ICU. He needs a kidney transplant. It will cost us at least ₹50 lakh. Prabhas’ assistant called us and offered financial assistance. They asked us to inform them when his transplant happens to cover the cost,” she told the portal.

(A file photo of Fish Venkat | Image: Wikipedia)

Venkat's daughter further shared that nobody in the family can donate a kidney, and they are unable to find a donor as well. So she requested Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan and Jr NTR to help them find a donor for her father. "He has worked in such good films with all of them. No one seems to care about him now. I request everyone to please help my father," she added.

Who is Fish Venkat?