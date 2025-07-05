Republic World
Updated 5 July 2025 at 11:19 IST

Prabhas Offers ₹50 Lakh For Fish Venkat's Kidney Transplant, Actor's Daughter Requests Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun To Find A Donor

Telugu actor Venkat Raj, popularly known as Fish Venkat, is battling for his life in the ICU as he needs a kidney transplant.

Venkat Raj, popularly known as Fish Venkat, is an actor who predominantly works in the Telugu film industry. He is battling for his life in the ICU as he needs a kidney transplant. When news of his ill health reached Tollywood, Prabhas' team reached out to his family to offer financial support. Venkat's daughter Sravanthi, in an interview with One India, revealed The Raja Saab actor offered them ₹50 lakh for the transplant and requested other top actors who have worked with his father to help them find a donor.

“Daddy isn’t well at all. He is very serious and in the ICU. He needs a kidney transplant. It will cost us at least ₹50 lakh. Prabhas’ assistant called us and offered financial assistance. They asked us to inform them when his transplant happens to cover the cost,” she told the portal.

Venkat's daughter further shared that nobody in the family can donate a kidney, and they are unable to find a donor as well. So she requested Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan and Jr NTR to help them find a donor for her father. "He has worked in such good films with all of them. No one seems to care about him now. I request everyone to please help my father," she added.

Who is Fish Venkat?

Venkat strongly speaks in the Telangana dialect, which is reminiscent of fishermen, thus earning him the name 'Fish' Venkat. He mainly plays negative and comedic roles in films, such as Sammakka Sarakka, Devudu Chesina Manushulu, DJ Tillu and Inttelligent. This year, he was seen in Coffee with a Killer, starring Temper Vamsi, Ravi Prakash and Siva Karthi. The film was released on January 31 directly on the OTT platform Aha.

Published 5 July 2025 at 11:19 IST