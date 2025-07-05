Jiju No 1 For A Reason: Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra Steal A Kiss While Enjoying 4th Of July Fireworks | Watch

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated the Fourth of July, and their adorable clips have made their way on social media. The couple could be seen enjoying fireworks to commemorate the Independence Day of the United States. In a candid clip, the actress was seen receiving a small peck on the cheek from her husband, earning praises on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share photos from her Fourth of July celebration at Macy's. Nick Jonas' band Jonas Brothers opened the event with an enthralling performance. The actress shared a brief clip and which she could be seen enjoying the euphoric environment, when her husband Nick Jonas gives her a peck on the cheek. The clip has now gone viral on social media, with netizens praising the PDA by Nick Jonas. The Citadel fame shared the video with the caption, “Happy 4th of July to all celebrating.”

Priyanka also shared a video of Kevin, Nick, and Joe performing on stage amid cheers from the crowd. In a candid click, Nick Jonas and Priyanka could be seen enjoying the fireworks from a distance while facing their back towards the camera. Fans of the actors called them ‘the best couple’. In another picture from the celebration, the three brothers could be seen posing together at the grand celebration.

