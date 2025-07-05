Jiju No 1 For A Reason: Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra Steal A Kiss While Enjoying 4th Of July Fireworks | Watch

Updated 5 July 2025 at 11:10 IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated the Fourth of July, and their adorable clips have made their way on social media. The couple could be seen enjoying fireworks to commemorate the Independence Day of the United States. In a candid clip, the actress was seen receiving a small peck on the cheek from her husband, earning praises on Instagram.
Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share photos from her Fourth of July celebration at Macy's. Nick Jonas' band Jonas Brothers opened the event with an enthralling performance. The actress shared a brief clip and which she could be seen enjoying the euphoric environment, when her husband Nick Jonas gives her a peck on the cheek. The clip has now gone viral on social media, with netizens praising the PDA by Nick Jonas. The Citadel fame shared the video with the caption, “Happy 4th of July to all celebrating.”
Also Read: Thammudu Box Office Collection Day 1: Nithiin's Career Hits A New Low
Priyanka also shared a video of Kevin, Nick, and Joe performing on stage amid cheers from the crowd. In a candid click, Nick Jonas and Priyanka could be seen enjoying the fireworks from a distance while facing their back towards the camera. Fans of the actors called them ‘the best couple’. In another picture from the celebration, the three brothers could be seen posing together at the grand celebration.
Also Read: F1 Stops Jurassic World Rebirth From Becoming Franchise's Biggest Opener
Priyanka Chopra's latest movie, Heads of State, began streaming on Prime Video on July 2. Ahead of the release, the actress was engaged in back-to-back promotions of the project. Along with her co-stars, the Desi Girl was joined by her husband Nick Jonas at the movie screenings and press events. Videos of the singer from the premiere red carpet flooded social media. In most of the clips he could be seen hyping up his wife, Priyanka and letting her shine in the limelight while waiting for her patienty on the sidelines.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 5 July 2025 at 11:00 IST