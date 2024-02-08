Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 00:04 IST

Prabhas Opens Up About His Bond With SS Rajamouli, Says 'I Always Share My Plans And...'

Prabhas shared that it has been 18 years since the release of Chatrapathi, and SS Rajamouli has become more like a family member to him now.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Prabhas, SS Rajamouli
A file photo of Prabhas and SS Rajamouli. | Image:PrabhasFansInstagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Prabhas, who has been basking in the success of his film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, opened up about his equation with director SS Rajamouli. The actor shared that he always shares his plans with the director. The two forged a bond during the making of the film Chatrapathi (2005), (Prabhas's first film with Rajamouli. Since then, the actor and the director have been inseparable having doled out one of the biggest pan-India hits, the Baahubali franchise.

Rajamouli doesn't dictate terms: Prabhas

Speaking to IANS, Prabhas shared that it has been 18 years since the release of Chatrapathi, and SS Rajamouli has become more like a family member to him over the years. Whenever they are discussing work, the director never dominates his decision but rather gets enthusiastic about the project.

(A file photo of Prabhas and SS Rajamouli | Image: Instagram)

He added, "SS Rajamouli has taught me a lot. When Prashanth Neel or anyone else comes around, we engage in general discussions. Rajamouli doesn't dictate terms like, ‘You should do it like this’, or ‘You should do that’. We converse as friends, much like one would with friends. I informed Rajamouli about my desire to work with Prashanth and our discussions.”

Advertisement
Prabhas,S. S. Rajamouli: ప్రభాస్‌- రాజమౌళి వార్! జనాల్లో ఓ రేంజ్ చర్చలు.. ఈ విషయమై జక్కన్న రియాక్షన్ వైరల్ - rajamouli reaction on war with prabhas movie in january - Samayam Telugu
(A file photo of Prabhas and SS Rajamouli | Image: Instagram)

The actor continued that he always shares his plans and what's on his mind with SS Rajamouli and the two keep each other updated about their projects.  "Our interactions are akin to friendly discussions. Rajamouli is also enthusiastic about my collaboration with Prashanth Neel. That's the nature of our friendship—a blend of personal life discussions and film-related talks. Both my friends and family are thrilled about me working with Prashanth and are even more eager for Salaar Part 2 to be released,” Prabhs added.

Prabhas on collaborating with SS Rajamouli again

The actor said that for him a good story matters the most and that he would like to work again with not just SS Rajamouli but all the directors whom he has worked with so far. “I have had the opportunity to work with great directors, and I wish to work with them again in the future. As for exploring genres, I am open to all if the script interests me. Generally, I don't pre-determine the kind of film I should do," he added.

Prabhas and SS Rajamouli to produce their next flick? - India Today
(A file photo of Prabhas and SS Rajamouli | Image: Instagram)

What's next for Prabhas

The actor is now busy with his next pan-India film Kalki 2898 AD, helmed by Ashwin Nag. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to release in theatres on May 9.
 

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 00:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement