Prabhas, who has been basking in the success of his film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, opened up about his equation with director SS Rajamouli. The actor shared that he always shares his plans with the director. The two forged a bond during the making of the film Chatrapathi (2005), (Prabhas's first film with Rajamouli. Since then, the actor and the director have been inseparable having doled out one of the biggest pan-India hits, the Baahubali franchise.

Rajamouli doesn't dictate terms: Prabhas

Speaking to IANS, Prabhas shared that it has been 18 years since the release of Chatrapathi, and SS Rajamouli has become more like a family member to him over the years. Whenever they are discussing work, the director never dominates his decision but rather gets enthusiastic about the project.

(A file photo of Prabhas and SS Rajamouli | Image: Instagram)

He added, "SS Rajamouli has taught me a lot. When Prashanth Neel or anyone else comes around, we engage in general discussions. Rajamouli doesn't dictate terms like, ‘You should do it like this’, or ‘You should do that’. We converse as friends, much like one would with friends. I informed Rajamouli about my desire to work with Prashanth and our discussions.”

The actor continued that he always shares his plans and what's on his mind with SS Rajamouli and the two keep each other updated about their projects. "Our interactions are akin to friendly discussions. Rajamouli is also enthusiastic about my collaboration with Prashanth Neel. That's the nature of our friendship—a blend of personal life discussions and film-related talks. Both my friends and family are thrilled about me working with Prashanth and are even more eager for Salaar Part 2 to be released,” Prabhs added.

Prabhas on collaborating with SS Rajamouli again

The actor said that for him a good story matters the most and that he would like to work again with not just SS Rajamouli but all the directors whom he has worked with so far. “I have had the opportunity to work with great directors, and I wish to work with them again in the future. As for exploring genres, I am open to all if the script interests me. Generally, I don't pre-determine the kind of film I should do," he added.

What's next for Prabhas

The actor is now busy with his next pan-India film Kalki 2898 AD, helmed by Ashwin Nag. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to release in theatres on May 9.

