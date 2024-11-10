Published 17:28 IST, November 10th 2024
Prabhas Or Alia Bhatt, Who Takes Precedence For Nag Ashwin? Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Uncertain
Filmmaker Nag Ashwin enthralled the audience with Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas will reportedly collaborate for a female-oriented project with Alia Bhatt.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
File photo of Alia Bhatt and Prabhas | Image: Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
17:28 IST, November 10th 2024