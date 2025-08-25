Updated 25 August 2025 at 15:33 IST
Prabhas Resumes Shoot For The Raja Saab After 18-day Tollywood Strike Ends, Can The Film Still Release On Sankranthi?
Prabhas resumes The Raja Saab shooting in Hyderabad after an 18-day Tollywood union strike ends. The movie is scheduled to release on January 9, 2026.
Prabhas' next movie, The Raja Saab, is back on track as shooting resumed today in Hyderabad after being halted by a union strike. The Telugu film industry had been at a standstill since August 4, when nearly 10,000 workers from 24 technical and craft departments, including lighting, camera, and makeup, demanded a 30% wage hike.
Tollywood restarted production after the 18-day strike ended on Thursday, August 21, following the Telangana government’s intervention.
Prabhas' The Raja Saab shooting resumes today
Coming as a big relief for fans, the shooting of Raja Saab resumed today in Hyderabad, with Prabhas joining the schedule.
This shooting phase will continue until the end of the month, covering key scenes featuring Prabhas and other cast members. Reports suggest that the next schedule will begin in Kerala on September 17, 2025, where the team will film Prabhas’ introduction song.
Afterwards, the crew will travel abroad to shoot two more songs, which will wrap up the filming process.
According to 123 Telugu, Producer TG Vishwa Prasad confirmed that the film would be completed by the end of October 2025. The team has scheduled its release for January 9, 2026, following requests from distributors and well-wishers.
The union strike brought major films like Ustaad Bhagat Singh and The Raja Saab to a halt, with industry reports estimating losses of nearly ₹100 crore.
Following long negotiations, discussions were initiated on the advice of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy led to an agreement between the Telugu Film Employees Federation (TFEF) and the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC).
The Raja Saab stars Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Nidhhi Agerwal in lead roles, with Sanjay Dutt portraying Prabhas’ grandfather. The film mixes horror, comedy, and romance, offering an entertaining experience for Prabhas’ fans.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 25 August 2025 at 15:33 IST