Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha As They Announce First Pregnancy

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. The couple confirmed the news of their pregnancy in a joint Instagram post. Several celebrities, including Parineeti's cousin and actress Priyanka Chopra, congratulated the couple as they take on the role of new parents.

Priyanka Chopra, Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif congratulate Parineeti Chopra

On August 25, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announced the news of their pregnancy in an adorable Instagram post. An hour after the announcement, Parineeti's sister and actress Priyanka Chopra wrote in the comment section, “Congratulations", followed by a heart emoji. The actresses share a close bond and often share glimpses of the time spent with each other on social media.

Celebrities congratulate Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha | Image: Instagram

Apart from Priyanka Chopra, Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Soni Razdan, Rakul Preet Singh, Manish Malhotra and Siddharth P Malhotra, among others, took to the comment section to share good wishes for the new parents.

In their pregnancy announcement post, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha shared a photo of a cake with the message, “1+ 1= 3”. They also shared a video in which they can be seen taking a stroll hand-in-hand. The caption alongside the post read, “Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure.”

The actor-politician couple got engaged on May 13, 2023, in New Delhi. Their engagement was attended by Priyanka Chopra, among other political bigwigs. They tied the knot in a dreamy lakeside ceremony in Udaipur in September. Bigwigs from the world of politics attended the wedding ceremony. While the guest list was limited to close friends and family, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra exuded royalty on their special day.



