Is That Ranveer Singh With Dua? Fans Spot Dhurandhar Actor On 'Dad Duty' In Fresh Leaks From Deepika Padukone's King Shoot

Siddharth Anand's directorial King is facing back-to-back leaks from the sets of the movie, which is currently being shot in Cape Town. Earlier videos of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan from a song shoot seemed to go viral online. In fresh leaks, the actor duo could be seen shooting for a sequence on the beach side. However, what caught the attention of social media users was Deepika Padukone's company.

Ranveer Singh and Dua accompany Deepika Padukone on the King shoot?

Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her second child, is reportedly in August company even while at work. A leaked video from the set of the movie has eagle-eyed fans spotting Ranveer Singh and their daughter Dua keeping the actress company. As per social media users, the Dhurandhar actor was seen standing in the sidelines with the toddler in his arms as Deepika shoots a romantic montage for the movie.

While the authenticity of the video and the claims could be independently verified, social media is buzzing with appreciation for Ranveer Singh. Some netizens are also sharing that the King shoot is doubling as a babymoon for the couple. While Ranveer Singh is basking in the success of Dhurandhar, Deepika is seemingly wrapping up her work commitments before her maternity break.



Also Read: Deepika Padukone Sports Cute Baby Bump On King Sets In South Africa, Photos Go Viral

In earlier leaks from the movie shoot, Deepika's baby bump was also spotted by fans. The Ramleela stars confirmed the news of their second pregnancy via an Instagram post on April 19. However, it remains unknown what term of the pregnancy Deepika is in.



Also Read: 'Green Flag' Husband Ranveer Singh Accompanies Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone For King Shoot In Cape Town

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Earlier, warning against the leaks, director Siddharth Anand took to his Instagram account to share a note. “Request to all the fans: Please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of King. The team is working around the clock to ensure the best cinematic experience for everyone. Let us wait for the surprise on the big screen and for the assets to be revealed as the team of King originally intended to. Thank you for your love, support, and cooperation. Shah Rukh Khan in and as King,” the recent post read.