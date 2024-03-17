Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most awaited pan-India films. The Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer is slated to release on May 9. However, after the date of polling was announced, reports have started doing the rounds that the Nag Ashwin directorial will be postponed. If this turn out to be true, it will be another disappointment for fans of Prabhas who have been waiting eagerly for the sci-fi film to release amid multiple delays.

Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD poster | Image: IMDb

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD may get delayed once again

Kalki 2898 AD has been the centre of much anticipation, which has only built up over time. However, due to shoot delays, Prabhas' injury and VFX work, the film has been suffered delays. Meanwhile, the team has been working round the clock to deliver the film on May 9, as promised.

However, on March 16, Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced that voting for Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh will begin on May 13. Reports quickly started circulating that since the release date of Kalki 2898 AD is just a few days before the polling day in Andhra Pradesh, the movie will be delayed.

A report in Gulte stated, "In the wake of Andhra Pradesh assembly elections on May 13 and parliamentary elections in Telugu states, the planned Kalki 2898 AD release on May 9 has little chance of coming as per the schedule. It is best not to release big budget films during the heat of elections."

The story of Kalki 2898 AD and its cast

“The story that ended 6000 years ago. Begins May 9th, 2024. The future unfolds. #Kalki2898AD,” the film's description reads. The magnum opus, which was greenlit as “Project K” in 2020, promises to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema, according to the makers. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan.