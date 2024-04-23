Prasanth Varma Shares Jai Hanuman Poster On Hanuman Jayanti, Movie To Release in IMAX

Advertisement

HanuMan starring Teja Sajja has completed its 100-day run in theatres on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. To celebrate both the occasion, filmmaker Prasanth Varma took to his social media handle to share a new poster of HanuMan's sequel, Jai Hanuman. The film is currently in its pre-production stage.

Jai Hanuman's new poster features a dragon

Prasanth Varma shared an intriguing poster of Jai Hanuman on his X handle on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. In the poster, a dragon can be seen spitting fire on Lord Hanuman who is standing atop a mountain with a mace in his hand. The battle between Lord Hanuman and a dragon has sparked buzz around the film. Prasanth Varma captioned the post, "On this auspicious #HanumanJanmotsav, May we all stand against all the adversities and emerge victorious 🔥Experience the epitome of Lord #Hanuman ji‘s EPIC BATTLES in IMAX 3D." The director also announced that Jai Hanuman will get an IMAX 3D. Jai Hanuman is going to be the second film of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

On this auspicious #HanumanJanmotsav ,

May we all stand against all the adversities and emerge victorious 🔥



Experience the epitome of Lord #Hanuman ji‘s EPIC BATTLES in IMAX 3D💥#JaiHanuman @ThePVCU pic.twitter.com/VL94DyyPMj — Prasanth Varma (@PrasanthVarma)

Teja Sajja to not lead HanuMan sequel?

Recent reports suggest that the cast of the film Jai Hanuman will undergo a major change. The change in question is Teja Sajja not headlining the project. While an Aakashvaani update shares that the actor will be reprising his role of Hanumanthu in the form of a cameo, Jai Hanuman will feature a new lead altogether.

Advertisement

Jai Hanuman poster | Image: Prasanth Varma

Reports are hinting at a notable name in the industry as opposed to an up-and-coming one who will be headlining Jai Hanuman. Jai Hanuman has been in the works for a while with the sequel being planned out even before the release of HanuMan. The film's strong box office report has elicited a swift sequel announcement to the public.