Kannappa Box Office Collection Day 6: Vishnu Manchu's Film Continues To Hit New Lows

Kannappa Box Office Collection Day 6: Vishnu Manchu registered his career best opening at the box office with the mythological drama Kannappa. The movie recorded a good opening of over ₹9 crore on Friday (June 27), but collections have continuously declined over the weekend and afterwards. The movie will certainly struggle to hit the ₹50 crore mark in India as its collections fall below the ₹1 crore mark.

Kannappa box office day 6: How much the movie earned?

Vishnu Manchu's film features star-studded cameo roles from Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal and Kajal Aggarwal. While Kannappa minted ₹9.35 crore on Friday, ₹7.15 crore on Saturday and ₹6.9 crore on Sunday. The collections on Monday declined heavily and hit the ₹2 crore mark. The biz further slowed down on Tuesday, barely touching the collections of the previous day. On Wednesday, the film collected ₹25 lakh by 3 pm.

How does Kannappa fare in comparison to Maa and Sitaare Zameen Par?

Vishnu Manchu's pan-Indian film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film also features Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Preity Mukhundhan, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, and Madhoo, which increases the film's appeal among cinegoers from all regions of the country. Despite this, the mythological drama has failed to strike a chord with the cinegoers.



The film was released on June 27 alongside the Bollywood movie Kajol, featuring Kajol in the lead role. The horror drama movie has amassed a total of ₹ 23.66 Cr in its six-day box office run. While the collections are less than Kannappa, it must be noted that Maa was released only in Hindi.