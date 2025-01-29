Prithviraj Sukumaran Reacts To Being Replaced By John Abraham In Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu's SSMB29: Everyone Seems To Know...

SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu are busy with their upcoming project SSMB29. Earlier there were reports of Prithviraj Sukumaran being replaced in the film and John Abraham being considered for the role. Now, the Salaar actor has responded to the same.

Prithviraj Sukumaran breaks silence on being part of SSMB29

In an interview with Pinkvilla, when Prithviraj Sukumaran was asked about him being part of SSMB29, he said “Everyone seems to know more about the film that I do. See, nothing has been confirmed yet, there are a lot more things to be discussed. So yeah, once everything is in place, we’ll see”.

File photo of Prithviraj Sukumaran | Source:IMDb

Prithviraj’s statement comes after reports of John Abraham replacing him surfaced. As per reports, John Abraham was suppose to shoot few scenes with his Dostana co-star Priyanka Chopra in Hyderabad.

SSMB29 will be released in two parts?

According to a report by industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan, the first part of SSMB29 will release in 2027 while second will release in 2029. The movie will go on the floors in January with a puja ceremony. It is a pan-India movie reportedly made on a budget of ₹1000 crore. Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad, has penned the script and the movie is touted to be a globe-trotting jungle action-adventure film. The makers are in talks to collaborate with global studios such as Disney and Sony. The movie is said to be shot in the jungles of Africa and will be heavy on VFX.

File photo of Mahesh Babu | Source: IMDb