Priyanka Chopra's THIS Request For SS Rajamouli's Varanasi Severely Impacted 'Poor' Mahesh Babu

Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu are busy filming for their magnum opus Varanasi in Hyderabad. The actress landed in India last month to begin the next schedule. The film will mark her comeback in Indian cinema after six years, and for that, she made sure it is wholesome and power-packed. In a recent interview, the actress shared that when SS Rajamouli offered her the project, she put forth a condition. While the maker agreed, it turned out to be a bane for her co-star, Mahesh Babu.

Priyanka Chopra requested SS Rajamouli for...

In an interview with Cinema Blend, Priyanka shared that she has been away from the Indian cinema for six years, so when SS Rajamouli approached her with Varanasi, she had just one request, which was to make her dance. She hasn't danced in so long. Well, the director readily agreed, but Mahesh Babu had to pay the price as he made both Priyanka and Mahesh Babu dance a lot.

“So, I haven’t done an Indian film in six years. So when SS Rajamouli called me and was like, ‘This female character is really cool, and you have to be in it,’ whatever. And so I was like, ‘I have one request, can you make me dance, please? Because I haven’t danced in so long'," she shared.

Mahesh Babu added, "He made her dance and how." Priyanka acknowledged and said, "Woah, I should not have asked because we be dancing. Oh my god, there’s a lot." She further revealed Mahesh Babu's reaction, "poor Mahesh was like, ‘Just because of you, I have to do it too.'"

Mahesh Babu then teased the viewers with little information about the song, “It’s sensational. I think one song we’ve already shot for, and it keeps playing in our minds. She kept singing it all the time. That song was because she wanted to dance."

More about Varanasi

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the villain. Produced under the production house Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business, the film is slated to hit the theatres on April 7, 2027.