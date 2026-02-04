Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rani Mukerji's Film Continues To Slip Despite Industry Endorsement

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection: The Rani Mukerji headliner hit the big screens on January 30. The third film in the franchise has failed to impress cinegoers and pull them to the theatres as expected. After a lukewarm first weekend, the movie continues to register a dip in business, despite pulling a postive word of mouth from industry insiders.

Mardaani 3 registers lowest single-day biz on Tuesday

As per Sacnilk, Mardaani 3 opened to a decent ₹4 crore. While not a lot by modern benchmarks, the movie registered the highest opening-day collections among its prequels. On Saturday, the cop drama raked in ₹6.25 crore, followed by ₹7.25 crore on Sunday.



Mardaani 3 registered an expected dip on Monday with ₹2.25 crore in collection. The business slipped further on the first Tuesday of release, with the movie raking in only ₹2.50 crore. The trade tracking site has shared that the cop drama has amassed a total of ₹22.25 crore in India in just 5 days of theatrical run. Mardaani 3 faces tough competition from Border 2, which continues to remain the top choice for cinegoers, despite being in its second week of release. With the Valentine's Day releases lined up, the Rani Mukerji starrer has limited days remaining to redeem itself in terms of business. Keeping the current trend in mind, the movie is likely to match the overall collection of its prequel, Mardaani 2 (₹ 47.35 Cr), released pre-pandemic, but is unlikely to surpass it.



Mardaani 3 gets glowing reviews from industry insiders

A screengrab of Akshay Kumar's post | Image: Instagram



The insipid collections of Mardaani 3 at the box office come amid the glowing reviews of the movie from the peers of Rani Mukerji. A day after the film's release, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account to call the actress a ‘Goddess of acting' and give the movie his stamp of approval. Before him, Shah Rukh Khan, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Nayanthara, among others, have also publicly appreciated Mardaani 3.



